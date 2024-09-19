QBE opens “benchmark” Leeds office with more broker contact promise

QBE has opened a new office in Leeds making a £3.6m investment in the city for its second largest European site.

The office houses more than 450 employees with headcount having grown by 40% since 2022.

The total includes more than 20 underwriters able to write property, commercial combined, casualty, contractors combined, fleet and motor trade. This covers a range of locally managed appetite from £1,000 casualty excess of loss up to multi-million pound cross-class programmes, the insurer detailed.

QBE, which has had a presence in Leeds for over 20 years following the acquisition of Iron Trades in 2000, has