Clear brings three Sheffield businesses under one roof

The Clear Group has relocated its three Sheffield businesses into one office at Meadowhall Business Park in the city.

IFM, ProAktive Sheffield and Peter Hoare Insurance Brokers have all made the move.

Clear snapped up chartered broker IFM in March 2023. It works across large manufacturing firms and SMEs through to tradesmen and added 24 staff and more than £12m of gross written premium to the group at the time of the deal.

As previously revealed by Insurance Age, ProAktive Sheffield came on board as part of the purchase of Doncaster-headquartered chartered broker and risk management business ProAktive in June