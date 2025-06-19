Allianz confirms broker commitment amid job losses

Allianz has promised no disruption to the way it serves brokers and reiterated its long-term commitment to the sector as it goes through the process of cutting 650 jobs in the UK.

The provider told staff yesterday that the roles across personal lines, commercial, specialty and central functions would go by the end of the year.

When it confirmed the news, Allianz stressed the priority was to support people hit by the decision. The insurer committed to help employees through the process with a range of assistance and advice, and to consult with employee representative bodies about the changes.

This February, Allianz UK CEO Colm Holmes told Insurance Age the provider was