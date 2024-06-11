Insurance Age

Home insurance prices surge a record 41.6% in a year

    • By Rosie Simms

The average quoted price of home insurance rose by 41.6% in the 12 months to April, surging again to another new record rate for an annual rise.

This is up slightly from the 40.6% increase in the year to January, which at the time was the highest rate since Consumer Intelligence began tracking prices in 2014.

The latest index found there was a 10.3% hike in just the past three months, the biggest quarterly increase for 10 years. Previous quarters had rises of 7.6% and 8.5% respectively.

Premiums in the period were mostly quoted between £150 and £199, with 24% of quotes falling within that range, the data showed, down from 29% the previous

