Aon and NFP deal expected to close on or around 25 April

Aon’s $13.4bn (£10.6bn) takeover of NFP is expected to close on or around this Thursday, the global giant has confirmed.

The deal was revealed in December with Aon buying NFP from Madison Dearborn Partners and funds affiliated with HPS Investment Partners, businesses that have also invested in the Ardonagh Group.

The transaction cleared a crucial hurdle in the US in February when the Department of Justice’s antitrust division opted against blocking the move.

At that time the expectation was for the takeover to close in the middle of 2024.

They have got some fantastic capabilities I would love to get our hands on. It