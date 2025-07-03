Interview: JP Allcock, managing director of commercial insurance at NFP Europe

NFP’s John Paul Allcock tells Insurance Age about building the broker’s UK arm from nine staff to over 300, buying and rebranding plans as well as how the business has fared since the takeover by Aon just over a year ago.

The current managing director of commercial insurance at NFP Europe was at the helm of Linkfield Corporate Solutions when the US giant bought the business in 2016 marking its entry into the UK broker market.

Having co-founded the Birmingham-based firm in 2005 and grown it to nine staff it “wasn’t really for sale”, he remembers.

“But I just liked what NFP said, and in time, what they did,” he says. They invested “heavily” he points out with funds for “bringing in good teams of people [and] … good