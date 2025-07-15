With the Gallagher deal off the table, what are the next steps for PIB?

With PIB and its PE investors choosing to go again rather than sell to Gallagher, content director Jonathan Swift ponders what might lie ahead for the pan-European consolidator in an era of indigestion and M&A indifference.

In 2019 the Marvel Cinematic Universe gave us the movie Avengers: End Game.

However, far from drawing a line under that franchise the film did not signal the final superhero team-up under that very moniker, just a short respite. More of which later.

Last year I asked in a news analysis if PIB had also reached its end game with Carlyle and Apax?

Our people, proposition and service are best in class and we continue to bring to life our ambition to be a unique pan-European insurance distribution