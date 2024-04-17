US fronter Hadron set to onboard first UK MGA in Q2

Altamont-backed hybrid insurer Hadron is aiming to change the reputation of fronters to businesses that priortise sensible and measured underwriting rather than just scale.

The US business entered the UK market in February with the acquisition of Folgate Insurance and is now building out a team that includes a head of risk and compliance and an underwriting director with further ‘big hires’ promised.

APC Underwriting bought Folgate for £1.9m in 2014 from Towergate, with the insurer having been in run-off since 2002.

It subsequently received authorisation from the Prudential Regulation Authority in 2019 to write business direct with brokers as well as support APC’s