Brokers stress the importance of claims support when choosing an MGA

Brokers have emphasised the importance of A-rated claims support when choosing a managing general agent (89%), according to research by MGA Corin Underwriting.

A recent broker poll found 80% of brokers expressed a preference for MGAs to prioritise bespoke products tailored to specialised industries instead of broader market solutions.

Brokers are actively seeking out MGAs like us because of our proven track record in underwriting profitability, customer-focused claims service, and our ability to provide tailored solutions for high-hazard industries.

For example, 62% of brokers deemed it “very significant” for MGAs to offer solutions for high-hazard