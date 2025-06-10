Konsileo eyes international opportunities as US ‘heavy hitter’ added

Konsileo has added Joe Zuk, US insurance, operations and investment executive, to its board of directors to advise and support growth.

Zuk, pictured, is an operating partner at US-based Altamont Capital Partners, where he serves as a board member or adviser to several insurance businesses, many active in the UK market.

Altamont’s UK interests include Hadron, which launched in 2023, and bought UK MGA Folgate in February 2024.

Zuk’s appointment to Konsileo’s board is independent of his Altamont position.

Previously, he was board manager at Atlas General Holdings, and managing director of corporate strategy and development at Orchid