Konsileo eyes international opportunities as US ‘heavy hitter’ added
Konsileo has added Joe Zuk, US insurance, operations and investment executive, to its board of directors to advise and support growth.
Zuk, pictured, is an operating partner at US-based Altamont Capital Partners, where he serves as a board member or adviser to several insurance businesses, many active in the UK market.
Altamont’s UK interests include Hadron, which launched in 2023, and bought UK MGA Folgate in February 2024.
Zuk’s appointment to Konsileo’s board is independent of his Altamont position.
Previously, he was board manager at Atlas General Holdings, and managing director of corporate strategy and development at Orchid
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Applied Systems confirms Epic withdrawal from UK broker software market
Applied Systems has confirmed it has completed a strategic business review and has decided to withdraw Applied Epic from the UK market after ongoing losses, as exclusively revealed by Insurance Age earlier today.
Applied Systems to pull Epic solution from UK broker market
US broker software giant Applied Systems is to withdraw its Epic solution from the UK broker market, Insurance Age can exclusively reveal.
CII calls for 2025 New Generation Programme applications
The Chartered Insurance Institute 2025 New Generation Programme has opened for entries, with brokers having until 18 August to apply.
Markerstudy confirms consumer lending plans
Markerstudy has created a specialist division, focusing on all premium finance activities across the group, and confirmed plans to launch lending products in both the commercial and retail finance space.
Brunel takes UK network to nine opening Cardiff branch
Brunel Insurance Brokers has opened an office in Cardiff, its first permanent presence in Wales.
Father and son sentenced for ghost broking scam
A father and son have been sentenced for their roles in a ghost broking scheme, following an investigation led by the City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department.
Clear brings three Sheffield businesses under one roof
The Clear Group has relocated its three Sheffield businesses into one office at Meadowhall Business Park in the city.
PremFina secures £350m facility as it reveals £1.9bn volume target
PremFina has agreed a £350m private securitisation facility with support from HSBC and Waterfall Asset Management to help its current and future growth strategy.