Accelerant boss Radke on 30% MGA growth and enabling brokers to ‘monetise every opportunity’

Risk exchange platform and capacity provider Accelerant is aiming to support managing general agent members with 30% growth over the next 12 months, CEO Jeff Radke told Insurance Age.

Radke said about £800m of UK-brokered business goes through the technology every year.

“Our business model is we partner with MGAs that we think are really good at solving the problems or filling the needs of the brokers,” he set out.

“What Accelerant is trying to do is solve the problems of as many UK brokers as possible. We want those UK brokers, through our members, to be able to monetise every opportunity they have.”

Talent

He confirmed that if the business finds “talented” MGAs that do not