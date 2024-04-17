Ex-RSA leader Mandy Hunt joins Clear as MGA MD

Clear Group has appointed Mandy Hunt as managing director of its managing general agent business.

Hunt, pictured, spent more than 20 years at RSA leaving last August. During her time at the provider her roles included regional manager for its Redhill site, over three years as MD of RSA-owned Insurance Corporation of the Channel Islands and latterly commercial lines chief underwriting officer.

Watching from the sidelines, I have always been impressed at how Clear has progressed.Mandy Hunt

Hunt is currently chair of the Chartered Insurance Institute’s Underwriting Community Board.

