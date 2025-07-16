Accelerant IPO could hit $578.9m

Accelerant has revealed the share price of its initial public offering is expected to range from $18 (£14.9) to $20 meaning the top end total could reach $578.9m.

The risk exchange platform and capacity provider, a major player in the UK managing general agents market, first filed plans for its IPO in the US at the end of June.

It intends to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ARX.

In the latest update the business detailed that the