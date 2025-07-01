MBC rebrands to Clear Insurance Ireland

McAuliffe Barry & Collins Insurance (trading as MBC Insurance and Techinsure.ie) has rebranded as Clear Insurance Ireland.

Clear announced it had purchased MBC in April 2023, marking its first international broker deal, revealed by Insurance Age.

Since then, Clear has expanded its presence in the Irish market with further acquisitions.

The rebrand across all client communications and digital platforms signals the start of a broader strategy to bring past and future purchases under the Clear Insurance Ireland