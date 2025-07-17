Clear boosts revenue by nearly one-quarter in 2024

Clear Group grew revenue by 24.5% to £93m in the year ended 31 October 2024, Insurance Age can reveal.

Adjusted Ebitda was up even more year-on-year, soaring by 45.8% to £27.7m.

Since the end of the year the business has continued to deliver organic growth. In the first quarter Clear, which has retail, managing general agent and London Market offerings, delivered 11%.

What that’s allowed us to do therefore, is look really a lot more granularly at where we’re performing, where we need to invest, where there’s opportunity, and where perhaps we are spending too much time.

According to CEO Mike Edgeley