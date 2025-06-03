Insurance Age

Freedom sells broking arm to top 100 broker to focus on MGA business

Sam White and Chris Lear
Jonathan Swift
Niche motor specialist One Sure Insurance has acquired fellow Top 100 UK broker Freedom Brokers, Insurance Age can reveal.

The deal is part of a move by Freedom Broker’s parent, The Freedom Services Group, to dispose of all its non-MGA subsidiaries including law firm Zebra Law.

Motor specialist Freedom Brokers was created in 2017 as part of a broader development that involved founder Sam White bringing her insurance interests including its MGAs under the holding company Freedom Services Group.

Stoke-based One Sure Insurance began trading in 2006 having been established by former Autonet operations manager Chris Lear

