Freedom sells broking arm to top 100 broker to focus on MGA business
Niche motor specialist One Sure Insurance has acquired fellow Top 100 UK broker Freedom Brokers, Insurance Age can reveal.
The deal is part of a move by Freedom Broker’s parent, The Freedom Services Group, to dispose of all its non-MGA subsidiaries including law firm Zebra Law.
Motor specialist Freedom Brokers was created in 2017 as part of a broader development that involved founder Sam White bringing her insurance interests including its MGAs under the holding company Freedom Services Group.
Stoke-based One Sure Insurance began trading in 2006 having been established by former Autonet operations manager Chris Lear
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
Consumer trust in insurers hits lowest point since 2021 – Fairer Finance
Public trust in the insurance industry has dropped to its lowest level in four years, according to the latest Trust in Insurance Index from Fairer Finance.
City of London Police leads nationwide crackdown on ghost broking
The City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department has led a nationwide period of action targeting ghost brokers in a coordinated crackdown on insurance fraud.
Peach grows appetite in hairdressing scheme expansion with Starpeak
Peach has extended its backing for Starpeak’s hairdressing insurance offering to include property cover.
Dickson Group buys Northern Ireland broker
Dickson Group has made its first purchase of 2025 snapping up DTM Insurance Brokers based in Holywood, Northern Ireland.
British businesses embracing AI – QBE
More than 9 in 10 UK businesses (95%) are now using artificial intelligence or looking into it, according to research by QBE.
Adler Fairways recruits Bristol and Birmingham branch directors
Adler Fairways has appointed Oliver James and Rachael George as branch directors for its Bristol and Birmingham offices.
The stats: Q1 2025 sees commercial rates flattening, as experts predict market softening
Property owners and fleet premiums continue to rise but at a slower pace, while combined liability rates dip into negative figures in Q1 2025, according to the Acturis Commercial Broking Index. Ida Axling reports.
National brokers lead the way on climate guidance with regional firms lagging
Two-thirds of regional and provincial brokers do not provide any climate-related guidance to clients, according to research by Ecclesiastical, while the same amount (65%) of national brokers do so, Insurance Age can reveal.