Hiscox teams up with poet Cooper Clarke as first ‘(under)writer in residence’

Hiscox has partnered with punk poet Dr John Cooper Clarke, naming him its first ‘(under)writer in residence’ as part of a new campaign.

Cooper Clarke, pictured, has composed five poems inspired by some of the “most colourful claims”.

These included a wildlife photographer who had his equipment stolen by baboons to a thieving poltergeist and a farmer who claimed for the loss of his prize bull’s semen, the insurer listed.

Salford

Cooper Clarke, often hailed as the “bard of Salford”, rose to fame in the 1970s amidst the burgeoning punk rock scene.

Hiscox noted his distinctive poetry style combines rapid-fire delivery, razor-sharp wit