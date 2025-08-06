 Skip to main content
Aon launches Accelerate Programme for growing UK businesses

Aon has launched an Accelerate Programme designed with technology start-ups and scale-ups in mind, delivered by a dedicated team.

The service has been created to provide UK businesses with comprehensive risk and insurance advice, Aon stated. The broker added the programme further helps business leaders manage and mitigate risks that can threaten to slow or limit their business plans.

Aon noted the service recognises that the intellectual property of a growing business is often its most valuable asset. It also acknowledged the special requirements of those “unleashing the power of artificial intelligence”.

