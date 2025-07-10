 Skip to main content
Liberty moves into HNW market

Benjamin Faerestrand, Liberty

Liberty Specialty Markets has launched into the UK high-net-worth market, expanding on its fine art and specie offering.

The insurer has recruited Benjamin Faerestrand, most recently strategic account and team manager at Chubb, to spearhead the drive as UK HNW household underwriter.

Faerestrand, pictured, brings nearly 15 years of industry experience to the job including eight as an art and private client development underwriter.

The insurer said he will be responsible for helping define and execute the UK HNW business plan, including underwriting guidelines, product development, broker relationship management and

