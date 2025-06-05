Hiscox launches affirmative AI cover for tech businesses

Hiscox UK has updated its insurance for technology businesses to include affirmative cover for AI-related claims.

The insurer detailed the new wording “provides clear and explicit cover” for the AI-related exposures that technology businesses face, as part of its professional indemnity product.

Hiscox listed it covers situations ranging from businesses that use AI to complete daily activities, to those building AI models for clients or advising on the use of AI tools (see box, right).

Insurance will increasingly need to recognise the risks of AI, particularly in sectors like technology where its use is