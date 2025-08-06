 Skip to main content
Hiscox maintains UK growth momentum at half year

money

Hiscox achieved 6% growth in UK written premiums in the first half of 2025 with rising policy numbers in commercial and in art and private client business taking the total to $463.4m (£348.6m).

The uplift beat the 5.8% rise in the full year of 2024.

The insurer detailed that APC continued to grow at a double-digit rate in the six months while in commercial, growth in overall policy count more than offset moderating rates.

In keeping with previous results, Hiscox highlighted schemes growth across both units pegging it as “very strong”.

In May, chief distribution officer Gareth Hemming told Insurance Age Hiscox had “significant schemes” incoming with the firm hungry for more.

The provider

More on Insight

Acquisition
DR&P and Seventeen strike deals

DR&P Group has invested in West Yorkshire-based Spedding Goldthorpe (Brokers) while Seventeen Group has bought Trelawney Insurance Solutions in Cornwall.

Sian Aspinall
BPL CEO Aspinall steps down

BPL group CEO Sian Aspinall is stepping down with deputy CEO James Reynolds set to replace her, the credit and political risk insurance (CPRI) broker has confirmed.

