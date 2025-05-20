Hemming: Hiscox hungry for more schemes business in any area bar motor

Gareth Hemming, Hiscox chief distribution officer, has set his sights on high net worth, and told Insurance Age a quartet of “significant schemes” are on the way in the next three to four months.

He explained that he sees opportunities in each of Hiscox’s 12 sectors, but highlighted HNW is “growing incredibly well” at the moment.

“That’s an interesting market, and there’s plenty of opportunity in that for us to do more. There aren’t many quality markets left in high net worth, and I think brokers are crying out for people like us, Aviva and Chubb to really take the lion’s share of their business. That’s where they want to put their customers. So there’s plenty of scope for that.”

