The Traitors’ Andrew Jenkins: “I can’t lie to save my life”

Andrew Jenkins on the Traitors
    • By Rosie Simms

Andrew Jenkins, commercial account executive at PG Insurance, came fourth in BBC’s The Traitors series two in front of a peak audience of 6.9m people.

Jenkins told Insurance Age he found it very difficult to lie when he reluctantly became a traitor at the beginning of episode eight. 

“What was important to me was that my job wasn’t impacted because people may have thought, if he’s coming across as a good liar or traitor, would people want to deal with this guy?” he said.

“Quite clearly on the telly, if you watched it, you know that’s the complete opposite. I can’t lie to save my life. I’m not very good at it.”

The BBC reality competition show

