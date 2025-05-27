Superscript partners with Toolstation

Digital insurance broker Superscript has teamed up with Toolstation, one of the UK’s largest suppliers of tools, accessories and building supplies, to deliver the retailer’s customers access to a new insurance offering.

Launched through the Toolstation Club it is the first time an insurance offering has been available to customers.

According to the pair, the insurance for tradespeople across Britain can cover every type of trade and can span public liability insurance, employers liability insurance, contract works cover, tool insurance, accident and illness cover and more.

Research from Superscript across 500 UK-based tradespeople this February confirmed tool theft as one of the biggest challenges for trades.

