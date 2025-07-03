Interview: Superscript CEO Chris Barclay

Newly appointed Superscript CEO Chris Barclay tells Jonathan Swift about its plans to enter motor, reduce the number of insurers it works with and treble in size to over £100m GWP after shaking off its insurtech tag to become a truly digital insurance broker.

It is not often an insurance CEO compares themselves to the iconic Star Wars villain – Darth Vader – in a vaguely positive sense; but that is exactly what Superscript’s Christopher Barclay does when describing his role in its journey from an insurtech start-up to a digital broker.

Established as Digital Risks in 2014, the business has attracted funding from the likes Beazley, Hartford and majority shareholder Compare the Market owner BHL, rebranding to Superscript in 2020 and completed its most