Insurance Age

Broking Success: One team

deal teamwork hands
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 7 minutes

James Godsall, managing director of generalist broker Jukes Insurance, on bringing teams together and maintaining a high street-type presence while moving the broker to 50/50 commercial and personal lines.

Jukes Insurance

GWP: £6.6m

Staff: 19

Locations: Bromsgrove and Warwick

Specialisms: Generalist across personal and commercial lines

How was the business originally founded?

It was founded in 1963 by my great-uncle, Ivor Jukes. For the best part of the first couple of decades, it was him as a one-man band. Very much door-to-door back in the day when the insurance broker went to clients’ houses, sorted out their car and household insurance.

In 1981, he retired, and my grandpa bought the business. He was

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Victoria Jewell
Blog: Do real estate claims need a rethink?

As capacity comes back into the previously hard real estate market, Victoria Jewell, head of real estate at McLarens argues insurers, brokers and adjusters have an opportunity to work together to reintroduce some structure and reflect on lessons learned when it comes to claims.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: