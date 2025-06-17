Broking Success: One team

James Godsall, managing director of generalist broker Jukes Insurance, on bringing teams together and maintaining a high street-type presence while moving the broker to 50/50 commercial and personal lines.

Jukes Insurance

GWP: £6.6m

Staff: 19

Locations: Bromsgrove and Warwick

Specialisms: Generalist across personal and commercial lines

How was the business originally founded?

It was founded in 1963 by my great-uncle, Ivor Jukes. For the best part of the first couple of decades, it was him as a one-man band. Very much door-to-door back in the day when the insurance broker went to clients’ houses, sorted out their car and household insurance.

In 1981, he retired, and my grandpa bought the business. He was