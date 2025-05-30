Ex-RSA boss Lee Mooney named Markel UK MD as Neil Galjaard steps down

Neil Galjaard, managing director of Markel UK, will step down with Lee Mooney taking up the job towards the end of June, subject to regulatory approval.

Galjaard recently led the development of the business’s new five-year strategy. The insurer confirmed that his personal plans did not see him working in a full-time capacity throughout this period and that he decided to exit once a successor had been found.

Prior to joining the provider in 2016 Galjaard worked at Towergate and held the role of CEO of the small business unit at the broker, leaving in 2015.

Markel stated that since he came on board revenue has grown by 200% and profitability has