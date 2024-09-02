MGA expands into transactional liability following first acquisition

Rising Edge has signed an agreement to acquire AMANIKI GmbH enabling the MGA to launch a suite of transactional liability insurance products.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and notifications, which are expected over the coming weeks.

AMANIKI has been operating since April 2019 as an independent MGA under the leadership of managing director Niki Demirbilek with offices in Frankfurt and London.

I am delighted to welcoming Niki and her experienced team to Rising Edge.

Demirbilek will join the Rising Edge executive committee.

Experienced team

