Ex-BGL CEO Thompson takes over as Open GI chair

Open GI has appointed former BGL CEO Peter Thompson as its chair, effective immediately.

He spent 17 years at BGL Insurance, with the latter five as CEO, before departing in February 2023 following its sales to Markerstudy.

His other experience includes leadership roles within HBOS and RSA Insurance.

Pioneer

Thompson commented: “Open GI is a pioneer in general insurance software solutions. Its reputation as a trusted partner that digitally connects the insurance community is well deserved.

"The business has a tremendous opportunity to