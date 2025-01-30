Insurance Age

Buss retires from Arag UK CEO role as Haynes steps up

David Haynes, Arag CEO
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

David Haynes has been named CEO of Arag UK Holdings and Arag Legal Expenses Insurance as Tony Buss retires from the role.

Based in Bristol, Haynes, pictured, will lead Arag’s business in the UK taking up the job on 1 April, subject to regulatory approval.

Haynes was a founding member of Arag when it was started from scratch in 2006. Most recently he was responsible for underwriting as director of Arag Legal Expenses Insurance Company.

I’m truly excited by the challenges and opportunities on our horizon and the fantastic team that we have assembled.

Following the Das UK acquisition completed in 2024, first announced in

