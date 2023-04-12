NFP snaps up Gravity Risk Services

Acquisitive broker NFP has bought Gravity Risk Services for an undisclosed sum.

NFP will integrate Gravity’s risk services into its existing commercial insurance, employee benefits, and human resources arm.

The West Midlands-based Gravity Risk Services’ team and key executives will become part of the NFP team, including founder Dale Collett.

President of NFP in Europe, Matt Pawley, said: “We are impressed with Gravity’s growth, a direct result of great leadership and innovative insurance solutions for clients. We fully expect that our investment in Gravity will enhance