TBIG buys Romford broker KSL Thomas

The Broker Investment Group has completed its fifth acquisition of 2025 with the purchase of Romford-based KSL Thomas & Co.

The deal brings £2m of primarily commercial gross written premium to TBIG.

The broker has been trading for over 63 years and the KSL Thomas brand, team – led by director Rex Thomas – and premises will remain unchanged.

TBIG bought Callaway & Sons Insurance Consultants in Chelmsford last year. According to the consolidator, the latest deal further strengthens its presence in Essex, taking regional GWP to over £10m.

The purchase will be integrated into the regional hub with the process overseen by