Broker Expo 2025 Countdown: DCL’s Joe Hantson
As we countdown to Broker Expo in October we caught up with Joe Hantson, deputy CEO of exhibitor DCL who explains how brokers can gain an edge – regardless whether the market is hard or soft.
You are exhibiting at the 2025 Broker Expo; why should delegates come and visit your stand?
In our 23 years, we’ve built the UK’s largest and most trusted commercial motor MGA. But it’s our innovative products, experienced people, and long-standing broker partnerships that truly set us apart.
Visit the DCL stand to:
- Experience our upgraded broker portal, offering real-time claims insights and self[1]service adjustments - a genuine leap forward in broker efficiency.
- Explore our three-year deal model, delivering premium certainty based purely on a client’s own claims performance.
- Meet the team ready to support brokers with fast, expert decisions.
Whether you’re looking to grow your book or enhance your service offering, we’ll show you how DCL can help you do both, and more.
There has been a lot of talk about 2025 being a softer, more competitive marketplace; what advice do you give colleagues to help them gain an advantage when looking to close deals?
Whether the market is hard or soft, brokers can gain an edge by focusing on three key areas:
- Add value through insight. Use real-time loss data and structured quarterly reviews to guide your clients’ decisions and strengthen relationships.
- Offer tailored solutions. Products like ours are built around real-world client needs - reducing churn and reinforcing long-term loyalty.
- Lead with claims excellence. Our in-house claims service is a major driver of our 90%+ retention rate - and a differentiator brokers can promote with confidence.
Is AI all a load of hype; the future of insurance; or something in between?
AI is more than hype. In some markets, it’s reshaping underwriting, pricing and claims triage.
But technology should enhance, not replace, human experience. Real value will come when AI supports - not supplants - specialist expertise and judgement. At DCL, we’re adopting practical tools that brokers and clients can actually use - improving speed, transparency and service quality.
In time, we’ll see the true potential of AI realised when it’s paired with traditional underwriting discipline and real-world knowledge. Just not yet.
Outside of AI what do you see as being the biggest factor that will help sustain a successful UK broking market over the next five years?
Sustainable success in broking won’t come from tech. It will come from partnerships. Between MGAs and brokers. Between brokers and clients. The kind built on trust, expertise, and mutual value. Partnership is key to sharing and delivering:
- Specialist knowledge: brokers need access to deep expertise in niche areas that mainstream insurers often overlook.
- Excellence in claims support: in‑house, UK‑based claims teams deliver speed and consistency, driving customer satisfaction and retention.
- Product innovation: offering bespoke products like 3‑year premium stability, rolling quarterly reviews and a winning, competitive edge.
Broker Expo is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year; what were you doing when you were 20?
It was 1992 and I was two years into my insurance journey…oh to know then what I know now! The world of insurance has certainly changed.
What are your expectations for the UK broker market next year and how are you planning to make sure your business has a positive 2026?
2026 will be stable but there will likely be challenges for brokers and MGAs alike. The brokers who differentiate on quality and service will thrive.
With over 90% retention, long-term deals, and transparent claims performance tools, we’re helping brokers lead with confidence, not just compete on price.
At DCL, we’ll continue doing what’s worked for over two decades - backing our partners with strong capacity, real expertise and practical tools. Together, we’ll be entering 2026 with momentum, resilience, and a shared focus on long-term success.
DCL is exhibiting at the Broker Expo at the Birmingham NEC on the 9th October. It is free for brokers to attend, so sign up now by clicking here.
