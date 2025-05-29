Personal lines specialist buys bicycle and e-bike insurance brand

Niche Box Group has bought Next Generation Insurance Group – trading as Cycler – to expand into bicycle insurance as a stand alone or embedded into core covers.

Niche Box Group already has products spanning breakdown, wedding and GAP insurance. Founded in 2021 it is an appointed representative of UK Oasis Group which in turn trades as Oasis Insurance specialising in travel underwritten by Great Lakes.

Cycler was also launched in 2021 specialising in bicycle and e-bike insurance.

According to the buyer, Cycler’s products cater to cycling enthusiasts whose bikes and equipment often exceed the coverage limits of standard insurance policies.

It confirmed that