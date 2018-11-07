Richard King-founded Ticker teams up with Willis Towers Watson

Telematics provider Ticker, which is backed by former England footballer, Gary Lineker, and ex-Dragons's Den star Theo Paphitis will use the Radar product.

Ticker, a newly launched telematics insurer, has partnered with international broker Willis Towers Watson and will use its Radar pricing software.



It was announced last month that Ticker, which was founded by Richard King of Ingenie, would come to market in 2019.



Ticker will use Radar Live and Radar Base to deliver decisions in pricing and underwriting.



Retired England footballer Gary Lineker is a non-executive investor, who also backed Ingenie when it was launched. The Match of the Day host has also invested in connected home provider Neos.



BBC’s Dragons Den investor Theo Paphitis also a non-executive director is backing the company.



Decisions

Tim Rourke, director of insurance consulting and technology at Willis Towers Watson, said: “In an increasingly competitive market, Radar delivers a simplified and efficient process, giving insurers a sophisticated platform to make quick informed pricing decisions.



“This capability is critical for start-ups as they adjust their rate in the early stages in order to refine their rate book and meet their growth aspirations.”



King added: “It’s incredibly important for us to attract the best and brightest people in the industry. Surprisingly, one of the biggest pulls is the opportunity of working from a blank sheet; what we then need to do is give our people the leading tools in the market. There’s no question that Radar is the best rating engine of its kind.

“From the beginning, Ticker has aligned with the smartest players in the industry. Willis Towers Watson is in a league of its own, ensuring we are well placed by having on board the latest pricing technology during the critical start-up phase.”



Ticker has a managing general arrangement (MGA) with Munich Re’s Digital Partners, and Munich Re/HSB Ventures has also invested in the business.

