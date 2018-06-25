Huw Evans: Tackling dual pricing

The ABI’s director general writes exclusively for Insurance Age’s Insurance Cares campaign.

How insurance firms and brokers price policies has traditionally been seen as an area ‘off limits’ for the industry when it comes to making the market work better for customers.



Not anymore.

With the launch of an ABI-Biba initiative to tackle the problem, industry leaders are committing to tackle the dual pricing issue which has bedevilled perceptions of our sector and been particularly criticised for its impact on the vulnerable.



Warm welcome

The ABI/Biba Guiding Principles & Action Points were warmly welcomed by FCA chief executive, Andrew Bailey when they were published in May and were the result of nine months of work to agree a set of tough principles that could be implemented by insurers and brokers, while staying within legal restrictions that prevent collective discussions on firms’ pricing practices.

The principles promise that:

Action will be taken on excessive differences between new customer premiums and renewals in the main personal lines markets of motor, home and travel.

The initiative will be given Board or senior management priority and be formally incorporated into firms’ pricing procedures.

All customer communications will be clear that the first year premium does not represent a price for future renewals.

The prices charged to customers who have been with a firm longer than five years will be proactively reviewed.



A report assessing how the measures have worked will be published by the ABI and Biba in two years’ time and we have invited the FCA to monitor implementation as part of its firm-level supervision.



Improvements

While as many as three quarters of customers shop around, those who do not should begin to see improvements in how their policies are priced and communicated.

This is particularly important for vulnerable customers who may find the process of shopping around difficult or off-putting.

With the ABI and Biba having previously published a Vulnerable Customers Code to help ensure such customers are treated separately, we now have a package of industry measures in place which should help ensure that customers with vulnerabilities do not suffer a worse insurance experience as a result.



I am delighted our industry has worked together in this way to deliver the Guiding Principles & Action Points.

We hear so often that voluntary self-regulation can never work and that all firms are only in it for themselves. Those of us who work in this industry know this is false but it is always fair to be judged on how we treat the most vulnerable of our customers, especially when it comes to those who have shown loyalty to their firm but seen pricing models seemingly take advantage instead.



Challenging

Of course the market conditions which have helped create the current pricing model have not gone away.

For as long as a large group of customers aggressively shop around every year and switch policy for relatively small price differences, it will always be challenging to avoid those costs falling on customers who have chosen to stay.

The UK’s home insurance market is one of the most competitive in the world so we can expect firms to continue to fight for market share on price.



However, my hope and expectation is that the principles and action points will act as a stimulus to firms to step up - promoting the value of claims handling, service and quality of cover as well as price, along with proactive management and governance of its pricing models internally to meet the commitments made.

In a combined market with nearly 50 million policies, there may still be some uncomfortable individual cases but the benefits to millions of customers acting now are undeniable.

This area is no longer off limits and we can make a difference.

Huw Evans is the director general of the Association of British Insurers