Aqueous unveils lockdown unoccupancy cover for retail and hospitality clients

Aqueous Underwriting has moved to incorporate lockdown unoccupancy cover as standard for all of its non-essential retail and hospitality customers.

The managing general agent noted that clients will be covered following any future government-driven or national lockdown as a result of any existing or future Covid or SARS variant.

Aqueous explained that it has permanently removed a raft of unoccupied premises exclusions for businesses forced to temporarily close their doors to comply with