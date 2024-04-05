TV and films in focus as Spotlite Claims launches EL and PL support

Spotlite Claims, the specialist loss adjusting arm of Woodgate and Clark, has launched employers’ liability and public liability claims support due to increasing demand from brokers and insurers working with the global film and TV industries.

The firm noted the expansion complements its existing range of claims handling services for the international entertainment sector.

The business recently also recruited a new adjuster, Sarah Coulsten to boost the team as claims volume recover after the writers strike in 2023.

The expansion of our services along with the appointment of Sarah Coulsten could not come at a better timed.

According to Spotlite, it is now able to offer a ‘one stop shop’ of claims handling expertise for the burgeoning film