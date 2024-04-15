Insurance Age

Biba launches electric car scheme

electric car
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association and Novo Insurance have launched a motor insurance scheme tailored for electric cars in the UK market.

The scheme addresses the current challenges faced by electric vehicle owners and brokers in getting comprehensive policy cover, the trade body stated.

Available to Biba members it has a range of features including like-for-like replacement mobility in the event of a claim and access to a UK wide EV repair network.

Biba added there is also a partnership with a specialist EV claims management provider to ensure expert support throughout the claims process.

Traditional insurance policies often fall

