Intellectual property – how can brokers help clients insure the intangible?

There is more intellectual property in existence today than ever before – and its value is growing at a faster rate than physical assets. Martin Friel explores what products exist to help brokers protect their clients’ intangible assets and why SMEs are as much at risk as corporates.

Many dream of getting involved in the next big growth opportunity at ground level but few are lucky (or skilled) enough to see that happen. But as the value of a business is increasingly measured in terms of intangible rather than tangible assets, there is a small corner of the insurance industry offering brokers just that opportunity – intellectual property insurance.

Back in the 1970s, approximately 80% of the value of any business was to be found in its tangible assets – the property, the