Zurich strikes five-year capacity deal with MGA Freedom Services

Zurich has signed a five-year capacity deal with MGA Freedom Services that will see both re-enter the telematics market, Insurance Age can reveal.

The partnership, which is expected to be worth £50m of GWP in the first 12 months, also covers commercial van and includes product distribution through Freedom’s sister company Stella Woman.

Zurich has previously had telematics arrangements with the likes of Carrot, By Miles and My Policy but now will work on a solus agreement in this area with Freedom.

The MGA had to pause its telematics insurance offering last year when Italian insurer Unipol withdrew from the UK. As before it will use an