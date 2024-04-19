RSA and NIG brands to become one next year but undecided on name

In an update to brokers on the NIG deal, RSA commercial lines managing director Sonya Bryson explained there will still be two sets of products and systems on 1 May, with all remaining the same in the short term.

In the webinar The Integration of NIG & FarmWeb into RSA: Advantages for Insurance Brokers, Bryson said RSA will effectively continue to service two businesses but there will be common leadership.

The £520m purchase was agreed last September and integration is expected to start in May. The transaction will result in the transfer of renewal rights, brands, 800 employees, and systems to RSA.

Discrete

Distribution director Laura Fox claimed this isn’t a “typical acquisition” as RSA didn’t buy NIG and