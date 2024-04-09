Acies launches MGA backed by Axa capacity

Acies MGU has launched construction-focused managing general agent Phoenix Specialty with capacity backing from Axa UK.

It launches with contractors all risks and contractors plant and equipment products, with further specialist products in the pipeline.

Phoenix will be led by managing director Tim James, who previously led the development of specialist construction and engineering MGA Ensurance UK and its sale to PSC Insurance, which completed in 2023. Before this, he spent 16 years in senior and board-level roles at HSB.

James is joined by senior construction underwriter Milan Kosorin. The team is completed by