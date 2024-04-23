Jensten secures £170m boost to fund acquisitions with a sale still anticipated

Jensten has secured over £170m in funding over the past six months to help fund a series of upcoming strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives with a sale still on the horizon.

Jensten Group CEO Alistair Hardie told Insurance Age: “The £170m gives us everything we need for the next couple of years to deliver on the strategies that we’ve laid out.”

Hardie, pictured, said that Jensten will look to buy businesses of different sizes.

“We’ll continue to do a mix of brokers, businesses with schemes and specialisms businesses, maybe an MGA component to them,” he noted. “This mix of size will remain but probably be a little bit more biased towards the slightly smaller, higher