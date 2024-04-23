Insurance Age

Jensten secures £170m boost to fund acquisitions with a sale still anticipated

Alistair Hardie, CEO Jensten
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Jensten has secured over £170m in funding over the past six months to help fund a series of upcoming strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives with a sale still on the horizon.

Jensten Group CEO Alistair Hardie told Insurance Age: “The £170m gives us everything we need for the next couple of years to deliver on the strategies that we’ve laid out.”

Hardie, pictured, said that Jensten will look to buy businesses of different sizes.

“We’ll continue to do a mix of brokers, businesses with schemes and specialisms businesses, maybe an MGA component to them,” he noted. “This mix of size will remain but probably be a little bit more biased towards the slightly smaller, higher

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: