Hedron CEO Haggart eyes-up offering branded products

Chris Haggart, CEO of Hedron, intends to offer branded products drawing on the strength of the partnership with Broker Insights it entered into last year.

According to the network boss it will provide new opportunities to brokers to access good value products.

In November, Insurance Age revealed Brown & Brown-owned Hedron had teamed up with Broker Insights in a two-pronged push on data for members.

He noted it has since taken its time with the build-out to make sure it has a “robust underpinning”. The service is designed to give all parties a view of the commercial landscape and the opportunities on offer.

“Strategically, this is a really important