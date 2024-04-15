Allianz hails “milestone” with updated trade credit offering

Allianz Trade UK has refreshed its trade credit insurance product suite.

Trade credit insurance is a B2B insurance product designed to cover the non-payment risks of trade receivables in the event a customer cannot pay under the terms of an agreed contract.

FeaturesThe policy wording now includes fully retrospective cover for approved buyer risks. Confiscation, expropriation, nationalisation and destruction political risk coverage as standard where it was not included as part of the core trade credit insurance product prior. Enhanced delayed effect cover will aim to