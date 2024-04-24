Insurance Age

Aviva to open branches in Chelmsford and Southampton

Aviva is to open offices in Chelmsford and Southampton, delivering on its promise to set up two new branches this year, Insurance Age can reveal.

The offices are set to open on 7 May with an ultimate target of having 50 underwriters across the pair.

Aviva eyeing up the expansion with a timeline of the middle of 2024 was previously revealed by Insurance Age last October.

David Martin, managing director of UKGI distribution & SME at the insurer, said: “We have been working on that, looking for premises and talking to brokers. We are really determined to make sure the visibility and responsiveness and execution goes well.”

