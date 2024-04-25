Insurance Age

ABI stops short on voluntary premium finance cap as it sets out five principles

Mervyn Skeet, director of general insurance policy at the Association of British Insurers
Photo: ABI
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The Association of British Insurers has stopped short on a voluntary industry-led cap on premium finance as it set out five principles aimed at helping consumers manage the cost of paying-monthly for motor insurance.

The ABI director of regulation Charlotte Clark spoke to the Finance Treasury Committee last week and revealed the body had considered a voluntary cap for the industry.

She said: “There are very good competition reasons why you can’t do those sort of things which we understand having spoken to the regulator.”

Instead the trade body said members of the ABI have committed to new steps to try and manage the amount people paying monthly for their motor insurance are charged.

There are very good

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: