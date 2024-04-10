NBS Underwriting rolls out commercial combined

NBS Underwriting has added commercial combined insurance to its product portfolio building on the acquisition of Capital Markets Underwriting.

The managing general agent snapped up CMU in July last year.

NBS noted that with A-rated capacity it provides cover for risks with premiums ranging from £2,500 to £25,000, as well as those with fewer than 10 UK-based locations. The MGA’s focus is on providing quotations for established UK-domiciled businesses that feature standard construction and “robust risk protections”.

It listed the commercial combined product targets a range of business from manufacturing sectors like metalworking and