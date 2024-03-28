Applied updates on commercial push

Applied Systems has confirmed Arch Insurance is about to enter the pilot phase of onboarding and will be live on the Applied Epic broker management system in April, with Iprism and Ark to follow and more promised in 2024.

The software house first unveiled the addition of the trio to its commercial lines panel – joining Allianz, Axa, NIG, QBE and RSA on the platform – in May last year.

The original plan was for Epic users to be able to quote and bind directly with the three new providers by the end of 2023.

In October, Dave Chapman, chief revenue officer of Applied Systems Europe, updated that the timeline had shifted to the first quarter of 2024.

